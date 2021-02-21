Monday
- House of Representatives Budget Committee to hold intensive deliberation session.
- Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture.
- 10th anniversary of the earthquake that devastated the city of Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island in 2011, killing 185 people, including 28 Japanese students.
- Japan Sumo Association to convene extraordinary board meeting. The JSA’s board of directors is expected to decide on a punishment for stablemaster Tokitsukaze, who once more violated the association’s coronavirus safety guidelines during a recent tournament, including by visiting a mahjong parlor. Tokitsukaze intends to retire.
Tuesday
- Emperor Naruhito’s 61st birthday, a national holiday.
- North Pacific Fisheries Commission to hold annual meeting online for three days. The focus of the gathering is whether its eight members, including Japan, can agree to cut saury catch quotas to protect resources amid a steep decline in hauls.
Wednesday
- Real Estate Economic Institute to release nationwide apartment sales data for 2020.
Friday
- Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors to hold virtual talks via videoconference. Participants, including Finance Minister Taro Aso, are expected to discuss ways to promote international cooperation to better respond to the lingering coronavirus pandemic and achieve carbon neutrality.
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for January. In December, industrial output fell 1% from the previous month, down for the second consecutive month. Attention is on how a state of emergency Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared in January has affected production. The emergency covers Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Saturday
- One year since then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on schools nationwide to shut down as part of efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.
