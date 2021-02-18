The dollar eased to around ¥105.80 in Tokyo trading Thursday, in response to falls in U.S. long-term interest rates and Tokyo stocks.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.81, down from ¥106.02 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2047, down from $1.2073, and at ¥127.48, down from ¥128.01.
The dollar sank below ¥105.70 by midmorning, with buying sentiment dampened by the U.S. interest rates’ decline in off-hours trading and the 225-issue Nikkei average’s weak performance.
After showing some resilience, the greenback struggled for direction amid a dearth of market-moving news in the afternoon.
“The dollar met with selling whenever it approached the ¥106 line,” a Japanese securities firm official said.
“But its downside was solid,” a trust bank official said.
The official offered the view that U.S. long-term interest rates dropped because the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Jan. 26-27, released early in the morning Japan time, failed to mention specific issues the Fed would discuss toward its review on the ongoing easing policy by the end of the year.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.