Tokyo confirmed 369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with daily figures holding below 500 for a week straight.

Saturday’s figure also means that the capital has gone 16 straight days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases amid the extended coronavirus state of emergency.

Severe cases based on the metropolitan government’s standards rose by two from the previous day to 104.

Of the new cases in Tokyo, 63 were from people in their 20s, 62 in their 30s and 55 in their 50s. People age 65 or older accounted for 92 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 106,134.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 8,468 tests were conducted Wednesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the sixth straight day below 2,000. The country reported 63 new deaths from the virus the same day, while the number of severely ill patients fell by 12 from the previous day to 701.

In the southwestern city of Kagoshima, a cluster of cases emerged at a hospital, a planned vaccination site for medical workers, where 16 cases have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus variant that is rampant in Britain was found in six people in Niigata, Shiga and Hyogo prefectures. A case of the variant that originated in Brazil was also discovered in Yamanashi Prefecture.

