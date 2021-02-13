Japan has protested South Korea’s reported defense plan based on a scenario in which the Self-Defense Forces “invade” the disputed Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday.

If the plan, reportedly drawn up by the South Korean military, is real, “it’s completely unacceptable,” Kishi told a news conference.

The islands of Takeshima in Shimane Prefecture, are administered by Seoul and called Dokdo in South Korea.

On Thursday, the government asked a military attache of the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo for explanations at the working level and lodged a strong protest, according to Kishi.

The major South Korean daily Dong-A Ilbo reported Thursday that the country’s military compiled an internal document on its plan to deal with an SDF landing on the islets by deploying Aegis ships, submarines and F-15 fighters, and submitted it to the National Assembly late last year.

If Seoul “holds the view that Japan is trying to increase its military threat over Takeshima, that is completely groundless,” Kishi said.

With North Korea’s nuclear and missile development continuing, Kishi said Japan will “urge the South Korean side to make appropriate responses to prevent Japan-South Korea and Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation from being impaired.”