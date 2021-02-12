Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee on Friday, finally succumbing to an onslaught of criticism triggered by sexist comments he made earlier this month.

The 83-year-old former prime minister stepped down seven years after being appointed president of the organizing body by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Seiko Hashimoto, the minister in charge of the Tokyo Games and a former Olympian, has been floated as a possible replacement after reporters emerged that the original pick to succeed Mori may not come to fruition.

Mori had tapped Saburo Kawabuchi, the 84-year-old former president of the Japan Football Association, as his replacement. However, reports emerged on Friday that central government officials opposed the pick, and made the case that Mori shouldn’t be able to choose his own replacement and the decision should be postponed pending further discussion.

Kawabuchi said on Friday, just before Mori spoke publicly, that he would not be assuming the position.

Mori provoked a wave of outrage domestically and internationally by making a number of sexist remarks toward women during a meeting on Feb. 3 with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, all the others feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something,” Mori said during the meeting. “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying.”

His attempted apology the following day only made things worse. Since then, more than 500 volunteers have reportedly withdrawn their participation — presumably due to Mori’s remarks — and a number of corporate sponsors have voiced concern over the risks of supporting the games after so much controversy.

At least three runners in the Olympic torch relay have also withdrawn.