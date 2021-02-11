Government and ruling party officials on Wednesday took a harsh view on the fate of Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, over his recent derogatory remarks about women, as a local report said he may announce his resignation as early as Friday.

A source close to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Mori will not be able to withstand the pressure, noting that the verbal blunder has also been slammed overseas and that people in high-ranking positions in Western countries never makes such remarks. A Liberal Democratic Party official who previously served as a Cabinet minister said that Mori is “embattled” and that the situation is severe.

The Hokkoku Shimbun said on Thursday that he may announce his intention to resign to Tokyo 2020 organizers at an ad hoc meeting of its Executive Board members and councilors slated for Friday.

“I’ve made up my mind,” the paper quoted him as saying. “I will talk to people on the 12th.”

Anger is growing both in and outside Japan over Mori, who said in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee last week that meetings with a lot of women tend to be time-consuming. Mori’s comments have dealt a blow to the committee’s efforts to build momentum toward the games amid low public support, and pressure on him to resign is mounting.

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday reversed its earlier stance that the issue has been settled, criticizing Mori’s remarks as “absolutely inappropriate.”

On Wednesday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said she will not attend a four-party meeting involving IOC chief Thomas Bach that was planned for this month because holding discussions at this point “would not deliver anything really positive.”

The meeting, which was proposed by Bach last month to go over games preparations, was expected to be held Feb. 17 and include Mori and Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Games.

Koike told reporters the talks should be held once the situation regarding the comments improves.

Criticism of Mori’s remarks has been voiced not just by the public but by the head of a major Olympic sponsor.

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday released a statement by its President Akio Toyoda saying, “It is truly regrettable that (Mori’s comments) are different from the values that Toyota has cherished.”

At a meeting the same day of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, lawmakers, including Kaname Tajima of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, repeatedly asked Hashimoto whether Mori will attend the four-way meeting.

But the minister said only that whether he will attend is set to be decided by the Tokyo Organising Committee.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the government and the LDP, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, have reiterated their stance that a decision on whether Mori should be allowed to remain president or step down from the post should be left up to the committee.

Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of the LDP, said she hopes that the organizing committee “will indicate a direction after hearing various opinions” at the ad hoc meeting Friday.

Diet affairs chiefs of opposition parties have agreed that Mori’s fate is “way above something that should be handled by the organizing committee” and that it is an issue requiring the leadership of the prime minister.

“Of course, we believe that Mori should resign,” CDP Diet affairs head Jun Azumi told reporters.

A Kyodo News survey conducted over the weekend found nearly 60% of respondents believe Mori is not qualified for his role.

In the same poll, only 14.5% of the respondents said the Olympics and Paralympics should be held this summer, while 47.1% said they should be postponed again, with 35.2% supporting cancellation.