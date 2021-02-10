The Bank of Japan is considering signaling its readiness to take interest rates further into negative territory, sources told Jiji Press on Wednesday.

In a monetary policy review in March, the central bank may make it clear that it will maintain its negative interest rate policy and that it will not hesitate to cut rates further if necessary, the sources said.

The BOJ hopes to ensure that it has the flexibility to take additional easing steps to deal with possible financial troubles.

There is skepticism among market players that the BOJ will not be able to cut rates further into negative territory, which could have repercussions elsewhere such as by worsening financial institutions’ earnings.

Currently, a negative interest rate of 0.1% applies to parts of financial institutions’ current account deposits at the BOJ, as part of its large-scale monetary easing measures.

The negative rate is designed to induce active investments and loans by financial institutions to invigorate the economy.