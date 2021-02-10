New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo jumped on Wednesday, rising to nearly 500 but continuing a streak of 13 straight days with fewer than 1,000 daily infections.

The capital saw 491 cases, a day after it confirmed 412 infections.

Japan and the capital have mostly seen cases of the deadly virus fall under the country’s coronavirus state of emergency, which was formally extended from Monday, though fatalities still remain high for many areas, including Tokyo and Osaka.

Wednesday’s figure in the capital also saw severe cases under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by one from the previous day to 103. Of the total new cases in Tokyo, 80 were in their 20s, 75 in their 40s and 71 in their 30s. People age 65 or older accounted for 144 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 105,024.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 1,621 tests were conducted Sunday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 1,570 cases across the country, the third straight day below 2,000. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients fell by 14 from the previous day to 759, while 94 new deaths were reported.

The health ministry said it has detected the coronavirus variant raging in Britain in 11 men in their 20s to 50s in an apparent cluster of infections involving a single facility. The men have no recent overseas travel history.

Six of the men live in Tochigi, Ibaraki, Fukushima, Nagano, Niigata and Gunma prefectures. It is the first time the variant has been found in residents of the six prefectures, excluding cases detected through airport testing.

