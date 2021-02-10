The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has started displaying changes in pedestrian traffic on digital screens at four major train stations in the capital.

The measure began Monday and shows the percentage of change in foot traffic around each of the four stations as of noon every day compared with the average figures on weekdays or weekends in January last year, before the coronavirus started spreading in Japan.

The data are displayed on a total of 10 digital screens at Shinjuku, Ikebukuro, Shibuya and Shimbashi stations.

The initiative is intended to make people more aware of the need to reduce unnecessary outings through working from home and other measures, as the metropolitan government has been alarmed to see daytime foot traffic remaining static.

In Tokyo and nine other prefectures, the government’s state of emergency over the coronavirus was extended for one month until March 7. “We need to further brace ourselves to enable a shorter extension period,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters.

