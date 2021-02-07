The government of Wales has approached Japan’s Hitachi Ltd about acquiring the Horizon nuclear power project in Anglesey and its staff, The Sunday Times reported.

Hitachi announced in September that it was scrapping plans to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, after its U.K. unit Horizon Nuclear Power failed to find private investors or secure sufficient government support for the stalled Wylfa project in Anglesey, Wales.

The Labour-led government approached the Japanese industrial conglomerate to keep the project alive in a caretaker role until a developer can be found, the report said.

The Welsh government did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

“We are continuing to have conversations with the relevant governments and cannot comment on the details,” a Hitachi spokeswoman said.

Hitachi booked a ¥300 billion ($2.9 billion) write-down in 2019 due to the suspension of the ¥3 trillion yen project.