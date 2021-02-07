Nearly 60% of people in Japan believe Tokyo Olympic chief Yoshiro Mori, who has come under fire for sexist remarks last week, is “not qualified” to serve in the top post, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The weekend telephone survey showed that only 6.8% of respondents believe Mori is fit to be head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

Mori on Thursday apologized for making sexist remarks about women, saying he retracted the comments but that he would not resign, despite calls for him to step down.

Mori told a Japanese newspaper on Friday that he had decided to quit his post after global criticism erupted over his sexist remarks against women, but was convinced to reverse course after Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto and other Olympic officials begged him to stay on.

As for the fate of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the survey also found that 47.1% think they should be postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic, while 35.2% believe the games should be canceled and just 14.5% say the event should be held as planned.

Meanwhile, the approval rate for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet, which has been hit by a series of scandals since it was formed in September, fell 2.5 percentage points from last month to 38.8%, according to the nationwide poll.