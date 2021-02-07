Monday
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2020.
- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly “economy watchers” survey for January. With consumer spending plunging under the state of emergency declaration that started in January, the survey of business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends is expected to worsen for the third straight month.
- SoftBank Group to release April-December earnings report. The telecommunication and investment business conglomerate’s net profit surged more than fourfold to ¥1.88 trillion in the April-September period from a year earlier thanks to massive asset sales aimed at improving its financial position.
- Australian Open to start in Melbourne, with Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori among the players competing. The first Grand Slam event of 2021 was delayed by three weeks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will run until Feb. 21.
Tuesday
- 20th anniversary of collision between Japanese fisheries school training boat Ehime Maru and U.S. Navy submarine off Hawaii. Nine people, including four high school students, were killed in the accident off Oahu Island when the 6,080-ton submarine Greenville burst to the surface.
- Honda Motor and Nissan Motor to release their April-December earnings reports.
Wednesday
- Toyota Motor to release April-December earnings report. Toyota reported a 45.3% drop in net profit in the six months to September, the first year-on-year fall in four years, and expects a 30.3% fall for the year to March.
Thursday
- National Foundation Day.
- All Japan Selected Speed Skating Competition in Nagano to run until Feb.13.
Saturday
- Revised laws setting fines for noncompliance with anti-virus measures to take effect. Fines include up to ¥500,000 against COVID-19 patients resisting hospitalization, and up to ¥300,000 against restaurants and bars that do not follow orders to shorten operating hours.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.