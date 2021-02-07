Tokyo confirmed 429 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the 10-straight day with fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases and the lowest total since last Monday.

The capital also saw severe cases under the metropolitan government’s standards fall as the figure dipped by three from the previous day to 111.

Of the total new cases, 79 were in their 20s, 75 in their 30s and 55 in their 40s. People age 65 or older accounted for 123 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 103,845.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 9,118 tests were conducted Thursday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

But while the daily case numbers have receded from highs around the new year, the death toll in the capital has been rising.

On Saturday, coronavirus-linked fatalities in Tokyo climbed by 21 from the previous day to 1,017.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of deaths tied to the virus rose to 991 in Osaka Prefecture the same day. Across the country, the day’s tally of new deaths among infected people came to 94.

In Tokyo on Saturday, the daily increase of deaths reached 20 for the first time on Jan. 28 and hit a record high 32 on Wednesday.

Osaka was the first among Japan’s 47 prefectures to see the cumulative number of coronavirus-linked fatalities surpass 900. But as Tokyo’s daily rise in virus-linked deaths continued to exceed 20 starting last Tuesday, the Japanese capital has topped the prefecture-level death toll list since Thursday.

