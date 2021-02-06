Tokyo confirmed 639 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with the daily count in the capital standing below 1,000 for the ninth straight day.

Under the metropolitan government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus fell by three from the previous day to 114. Of the new cases, 128 were in their 20s, 97 in their 30s and 86 in their 40s. People age 65 or older accounted for 182 cases.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 103,416.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 9,582 tests were conducted Wednesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Friday, 2,372 new cases of the virus were confirmed nationwide, with the daily count standing below 3,000 for the sixth successive day. New deaths linked to the coronavirus came to 106, including 22 in Tokyo, while the number of patients with severe symptoms fell by 15 from Thursday to 877, the health ministry said.

The ministry also said that a coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has been detected in 10 people related to a facility in Saitama Prefecture. Six of them are children under 10 years old, and the other four are in their 40s to 60s, according to the ministry and the Saitama Prefectural Government. None have severe symptoms.

The variant infections were confirmed in late January. A total of 61 people have been found to have had close contact with them.

Japan has seen a total of 81 variant cases as of Friday. Of them, 30 are suspected to be community-acquired infections.

Also Friday, the ministry announced that a survey conducted last December had found that 0.91% of the people tested in Tokyo had coronavirus antibodies, up from 0.1% six months earlier.

The rate of antibody detection rose from 0.17% to 0.58% in Osaka Prefecture and from 0.03% to 0.14% in Miyagi Prefecture. In Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures, where the survey was conducted for the first time, the detection rate stood at 0.54% and 0.19%, respectively.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)