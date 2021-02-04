Senior communications ministry bureaucrats are being probed for a potential ethics code violation following a report that they were treated to expensive dinners by a son of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the top government spokesman said Thursday.

Weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported on its website Wednesday the four executives were taken to posh Tokyo restaurants and given gifts by Suga’s eldest son, who works at a company operating satellite broadcasting services, between October and December last year.

The National Public Service Ethics Law prohibits central government officials from receiving favors from stakeholders. The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry issues a broadcaster license to a unit of Tohokushinsha Film Corp., where Suga’s son works.

“I understand the details are being investigated at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry as it closely works with the National Personnel Authority,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday at a regular news conference.

“If there were indeed acts that violated the National Public Service Ethics Law, that could damage people’s trust in national public servants, and the Justice Ministry will take measures accordingly,” Kato added.

Tohokushinsha Film apologized in a statement, saying it has caused a great deal of trouble and created anxiety for those involved. “We will take appropriate measures after investigating what happened,” the statement said.

Suga’s son became acquainted with some of the four senior bureaucrats when he served as a secretary to his father, who was internal affairs and communications minister between 2006 and 2007, according to the weekly magazine.

The prime minister told reporters Wednesday evening he has no knowledge of the matter and does not intend to question his son about it.