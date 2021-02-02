The cumulative number of business failures stemming from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic reached 1,000 in Japan on Tuesday, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said.

The restaurant industry saw the largest number of failures by sector, at 182, hit hard by shortened operating hours and customers refraining from going out.

The apparel industry, affected by store closures, came in second, at 91, followed by the construction industry, at 83, and the hotel industry, at 62.

The slump in restaurants affected related businesses, with 46 cases of failure in the food and beverage wholesale industry and 31 cases in the food manufacturing industry.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of business failures, at 247 cases, and the smallest was in Yamanashi, at one.

An inn in Aichi Prefecture suspended operations in February last year, becoming the first to go bankrupt in the country due to the pandemic.

Since September, the number of failures has remained high, at around 100 per month.

“The longer the pandemic lasts, the higher the possibility that the number of failures increases,” a Tokyo Shoko Research official said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)