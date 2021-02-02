Tokyo reported 556 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the government was poised to extend the coronavirus state of emergency for areas hit hard by the third wave of the deadly virus.

The figure was the lowest tally for a Tuesday since Dec. 15, when the capital confirmed 457 cases. Tuesday’s tally comes after the capital reported 393 cases on Monday.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, 114 were in their 20s, 93 in their 30s and 89 in their 40s. Those 65 or older accounted for 133 cases, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Under its standards, the number of severely ill patients in the capital fell by four from the previous day to 129.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 100,790. Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 6,477 tests were conducted on Saturday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Monday, Japan’s daily count of new infections stood at 1,792, falling below 2,000 for the first time since Dec. 21.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was set to announce Tuesday that 10 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, will remain under the coronavirus state of emergency through March 7, part of continued efforts to halt the recent surge of infections to a level at which restrictions on economic activities can be lifted.

The current state of emergency is in effect across 11 areas — Tokyo and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka.

The government decided to remove Tochigi from the list after conditions in the prefecture improved. The same measures as under the current declaration will continue to be applied, but could be dialed back or lifted altogether before March 7 depending on numbers of new cases and hospital occupancy.

Tokyo saw nearly 40,000 new coronavirus cases in January, more than double the previous monthly record infections in December, according to the metropolitan government.

The central government has suggested that the emergency declaration may be lifted if the daily number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo falls below 500.

But a metropolitan government official said it was too early to be optimistic based on Monday’s figure alone. While the seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen below 1,000, it remains high at 818.

