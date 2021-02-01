A senior member of the ruling coalition offered to quit parliament Monday after angering the public by visiting a Tokyo hostess bar despite government calls to avoid unnecessary outings under a state of emergency to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

Kiyohiko Toyama, former acting secretary-general of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, has admitted to visiting a hostess bar in Tokyo’s Ginza district late at night on Jan. 22.

The visit triggered an outcry from the public, who have in particular been requested to refrain from outings in the evening under the state of emergency, which is in effect in the capital and other areas.

The development, which came along with similar recent visits to two Ginza hostess bars by Jun Matsumoto, former acting chairman of the LDP’s Diet Affairs Committee, is set to give the opposition camp ammunition to attack Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration.

Toyama, who served as a senior vice finance minister, has also drawn fire after it was recently learned that he used political funds to cover the around ¥110,000 cost of visits to nightlife establishments including kyabakura hostess bars in Kyushu, where he was elected, by his state-paid secretary and himself in 2019.

RELATED STORIES Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday

The expenses for the visits to the bars, where hostesses typically engage in more intimate contact with guests, were originally booked as restaurant trips.

Toyama apologized for the visits Monday, telling reporters, “I have deeply hurt public trust in politics by my inappropriate behavior and the scandal involving my fund management body.”

The 51-year-old Komeito member has won a seat in the House of Representatives four times from the Kyushu district under the proportional representation system, after serving two terms as a House of Councilors member.

Komeito, which is backed by Japan’s largest lay Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai, had intended to field Toyama in a constituency in Kanagawa Prefecture in the next Lower House election, which must be held by October.

But Toyama told reporters Monday he does not intend to run in the upcoming Lower House election.

In the LDP, meanwhile, Takashi Otsuka, an executive of the Lower House steering committee, and senior vice education minister Taido Tanose have decided to give up their posts in the Diet and the government, respectively, for accompanying Matsumoto to Ginza hostess bars, although both will remain as lawmakers, party sources said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)