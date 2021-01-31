The government is planning to review copyright rules to prevent possible legal violations by cosplayers as the number of people dressing up as animation and game characters continues to grow.

While wearing a costume of a character does not infringe copyright in itself, a violation could occur if an individual is paid to do so, such as to make an appearance at an event.

Shinji Inoue, minister in charge of the Cool Japan strategy to promote Japanese pop culture overseas, said Friday the government plans to review commercial copyright rules regarding fair use by the end of the fiscal year in March.

“To further promote cosplay culture, it is important to have an environment in which people can feel safe and enjoy themselves,” Inoue said.

The government is not planning to revise the copyright law as it fears stricter regulations would drive people away from cosplay. Instead, it plans to share specific examples of situations in which cosplayers may be asked to pay copyright fees to enhance awareness.

The government has already heard from creators as well as cosplayers, including Enako, who has been appointed the government’s Cool Japan ambassador on the issue.

Some cosplayers have pointed to the need for a framework to enable them to contact copyright holders to secure permission.

Taro Yamada, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on Intellectual Property Strategy, has proposed creating a database to allow people to easily identify copyright holders.

“We need a framework to protect both (creators and cosplayers),” Yamada said.