Japan’s job availability ratio in 2020 logged the sharpest drop since 1975, while the average unemployment rate marked the first rise in 11 years, highlighting the magnitude of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on workers, government data showed Friday.

The job availability ratio fell 0.42 point to 1.18, the fastest pace since a 0.59 point drop in 1975 recorded in the wake of the 1973 global oil crisis, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry. It means there were 118 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The pace of decline surpassed the 0.41 point slip logged in 2009 following the global financial crisis, with the figure hitting the lowest level since 1.09 in 2014, the labor ministry said.

The annual jobless rate stood at 2.8% in 2020, up 0.4 percentage point from the previous year to log the first increase since 2009, when it climbed 1.1 points to 5.1%, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said.

The number of unemployed rose 290,000 to 1.91 million, also the first increase in 11 years. The number of people in work fell 480,000 to 66.76 million, down for the first time in eight years.

The pandemic took a heavy toll on the world’s third-largest economy throughout last year.

The government’s first state of emergency, declared nationwide over the virus from April to May with requests for people to stay home and nonessential businesses to suspend operations, triggered the country’s worst recession on record.

Although the jobless rate in Japan is still low when compared with other major economies, the outlook for the employment situation remains uncertain after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared the second virus emergency earlier this month for Tokyo and 10 other prefectures following a resurgence in infections since mid-November.

In December alone, the unemployment rate stood at 2.9%, with the job availability ratio hitting 1.06, both unchanged from November.

