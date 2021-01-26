A growing number of people in the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the ruling party believe it will be necessary to extend the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and other parts of the country, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The state of emergency declaration, under which the public has been urged to refrain from unnecessarily venturing outside and restaurants and bars have been asked to shorten opening hours, could remain in place until the end of February, the sources said. The declaration is currently scheduled to expire on Feb. 7.

The growing momentum for an extension came as Japan reported 3,852 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The daily figure topped 3,000 for the first time in two days, but was far below the more than 5,300 reported a week ago. The country confirmed 104 new deaths linked to the virus, including 14 in Osaka Prefecture and 13 each in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms nationwide as of midnight Monday dropped by 21 from a day before, to 996, falling below 1,000 for the first time in more than a week, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo confirmed 1,026 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its first daily count above 1,000 in three days. Of them, 189 people were in their 20s, 164 in their 30s, 145 in their 40s and 142 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 270. The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards stood unchanged at 148.

Meanwhile, Aichi Prefecture reported 215 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, topping 200 for the first time in three days, while Osaka confirmed 343 cases, falling below 400 for the second straight day.

Two variant cases of the coronavirus were also newly confirmed, both among women in the 30s, bringing the cumulative number of such infectons in Japan to 53, according to the ministry.

One of the women arrived at Kansai International Airport in Osaka on Jan. 17 after staying in Vietnam, while the other, who had been to South Africa, flew to Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Jan. 19. Both have exhibited symptoms such as a cough and dehydration.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)