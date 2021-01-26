Tokyo reported 1,026 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, returning above the 1,000 threshold a day after posting the lowest daily figure since Dec. 28.

The figure comes more than two weeks into a coronavirus state of emergency.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo remained static at 148, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases in the capital by age, at 189, followed by 164 in their 30s and 145 in their 40s. There were 270 new cases among people age 65 or over. The cumulative total in the capital is now 95,534.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 5,881 tests were conducted Saturday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

Tokyo has revised its contact-tracing strategy to prioritize outreach to higher-risk individuals affected by coronavirus, according to a letter sent by the metropolitan government to public health authorities last week.

The change comes as a third wave of the pandemic overwhelms the nation’s public health centers, which handle everything from tests and tracing to finding hospital beds.

Despite its early success, experts have warned that the country’s strategy to trace clusters of cases rather than conduct mass tests could face limits as virus cases surge nationwide.

On Monday, the daily number of cases confirmed nationwide stood at 2,764 on Monday, falling below 3,000 for the first time in 28 days.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms stood at a record high of 1,017, up by 10 from Sunday, according to the health ministry. The cumulative death toll from the virus rose by 74 to 5,207.

Asked Monday if the falling figures pointed to a wider trend, the government’s top spokesman said a closer look was needed.

“Recently, the total number of infections in Tokyo and and three surrounding prefectures has been gradually decreasing, but one issue is that we we have to view the number by the day of the week,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, adding that it is necessary to continue to analyzing the situation to determine if there is a downward trend.

Also Monday, the health ministry said that the coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has been detected from a Tokyo man in his 40s. The man had been suspected of being the source of infection for a Tokyo girl under 10 who tested positive for the variant on Friday. The man has never been abroad, and his case is thus suspected to be community-acquired infection.

The man’s case put the cumulative number of coronavirus variant infection cases in Japan at 51 as of Monday evening.

