A Tokyo girl who has never been overseas has tested positive for a variant of the novel coronavirus that is spreading in Britain, according to the health ministry.

The case of the girl, who is under 10 years old, is suspected to be a community-acquired infection from a Tokyo man who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

The man, who is currently being tested for a variant of the coronavirus, has no record of traveling overseas.

The girl’s case was found during a genetic survey of some 1,450 people infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo. No other variant case has been confirmed among them.

The survey does not indicate that variant cases are spreading in Tokyo, a ministry official said.

The man developed symptoms on Jan. 15 and was hospitalized in Tokyo on Thursday. The girl has no symptoms and was hospitalized on Thursday.

Two people had close contact with the girl and the man, and both of them tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the ministry.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, four people have tested positive for the coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. They include at least one suspected community-acquired case.

The four Shizuoka people have had no close contact with the girl and the man in Tokyo, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that a Tokyo woman in her 30s who came from Britain has tested positive for a variant of the coronavirus. The cumulative number of coronavirus variant infection cases in Japan was 50 as of Friday.

