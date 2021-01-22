Japan’s core consumer prices dropped 1.0% in December from a year earlier, the steepest fall in over 10 years, due largely to lower energy prices and the government’s travel subsidy campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.

Nationwide core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, logged the largest drop since a 1.1% fall in September 2010 and declined for the fifth straight month, according the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. The core consumer price index fell 0.9% in November.

In 2020, the core CPI dipped 0.2% on average, marking the first decrease in four years and remaining far below the Bank of Japan’s 2% inflation target.

“The yearly fall is largely attributed to lower crude oil prices amid the global coronavirus pandemic and the government’s free preschool education program launched in October 2019,” a ministry official said.

In December, electricity and gas bills fell 7.9% and 9.5%, respectively, reflecting lower energy prices in the first half of 2020.

Gasoline prices lost 8.9% due to falling crude oil prices in the reporting month, while prices for kerosene products dived 14.4%.

Accommodation fees plunged 33.5% from the previous year due to the Go To Travel subsidy program, the government’s bid to revive the domestic tourism industry hit hard by the pandemic.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 4 and 5, before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga halted the nationwide travel campaign in late December due to a resurgence of virus infections across Japan, the official said.

So-called core-core consumer prices, which exclude fresh food and energy items, dropped 0.4% in December from a year before, marking the third straight month of decline.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)