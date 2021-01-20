Tokyo confirmed 1,274 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, holding above 1,000 for an eighth day amid a fresh coronavirus state of emergency.

The number of severely ill patients counted under Tokyo’s criteria rose by five to a record 160, the metropolitan government said, as fears of hospitals being overwhelmed by the virus grow.

Among the total number of new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 272, followed by 213 for people in their 30s and 211 among people in their 40s. The number of cases among people 65 and older was 247. The cumulative total in the capital is now 89,188.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 2,670 tests were conducted on Sunday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

