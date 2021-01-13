Tokyo reported 1,433 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Japan’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases topped 300,000.

Among the daily total in Tokyo, 187 cases involved people age 65 or older while the number of severely ill patients, based on the city’s standards, came to 141, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 394, followed by 275 for people in their 30s and 202 among people in their 40s.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 78,566.

Japan reported 4,541 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, while the number of severely ill patients rose 17 from the previous day to a record 881.

The nationwide death toll linked to the novel coronavirus rose by 64, including 10 in Osaka Prefecture and nine each in Aichi and Hyogo prefectures.

Last week, the government issued a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. Kanagawa saw 906 infection cases Tuesday, its second-highest daily count.

Tokushima and Saga prefectures also logged record numbers the same day, at 35 and 32.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)