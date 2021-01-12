Sony Corp. unveiled its Airpeak drone at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology show, which opened over the internet Monday.

The 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, which is scheduled to run through Thursday, aims to create connections and showcase the latest in robotics, smart devices, digital health and more.

Some 1,800 exhibitors are participating in the show, forced to go online by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airpeak marks Sony’s entry into the drone business. It can wield Sony’s Alpha mirrorless cameras and is expected to allow creators to shoot high-definition aerial videos.

“With Sony’s technology, creativity has no limits,” Sony President Kenichiro Yoshida told an online Airpeak rollout event at CES 2021. Sony plans to launch the drone in Japan and the United States in spring this year.

Among other Japanese manufacturers that also unveiled their new technologies at CES, Panasonic Corp. introduced a high-performance sound system for vehicle installation, while Canon Inc. presented software that enables the use of a digital camera as a videoconferencing camera when connected to a personal computer.

Omron Healthcare Co. unveiled a system that allows a patient suffering from hypertension to share with a doctor his or her biological information recorded at home, hoping to have it utilized for telemedicine services.

The tech show’s new format will be a challenge for one of the world’s largest trade events. In previous years, the Las Vegas extravaganza pulled in more than 4,000 exhibitors from startups to big multinationals, with upwards of 175,000 attendees.

The Consumer Technology Association, the trade group producing the event, will also unveil its forecast and trends for 2021.

Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the group, said the first all-digital show would be “showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond.”

Digital CES is relying on artificial intelligence to match interests indicated in attendee profiles with exhibitors, hoping to put a software spin on the serendipity of stumbling upon cool products on show-floors.

Software will recommend people or exhibitors to connect with and provide tools for online meetings or chats.

CES has more than 300 speakers lined up, and a heightened focus on sessions diving into issues such as privacy and 5G internet.

Sessions will be immediately available for replay on demand, and will remain accessible until mid-February, according to CES organizers.

