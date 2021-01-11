The central government has started preparations to expand a state of emergency to the the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, media reports said Monday.

The three prefectures on Saturday asked the government to expand the state of emergency, already in place for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures, to include their region in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

The move comes as Aichi Prefecture Gov. Hideaki Omura said Monday he plans to work with Gifu Prefecture to ask the central government as early as Tuesday to expand the emergency declaration to cover the two central prefectures.

Omura said he will arrange an online conference with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who oversees the government’s coronavirus response.

Ahead of the meeting, Omura plans to hold an online meeting with his counterparts from neighboring Gifu and Mie prefectures.

The monthlong coronavirus state of emergency, which came into force on Friday, currently covers Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Omura said that by putting the Tokai region under the state of emergency, he hopes to persuade residents to more drastically change their behavior.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

