The Meteorological Agency is warning of heavy snow and traffic disruptions in areas facing the Sea of Japan through Monday, with the winter weather already having stranded hundreds of motorists in Toyama and Fukui prefectures over the weekend.

The two prefectures on Sunday requested dispatches of the Self-Defense Forces to help with snow removal.

On Sunday morning, around 900 vehicles were still stranded on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Prefecture, and another 200 vehicles were stuck on the Tokai Hokuriku Ecpressway in Toyama Prefecture, transport authorities said.

Tohoku Shinkansen services were temporarily disrupted, while other bullet train services in Hokkaido, as well as Akita and Yamagata prefectures, were delayed on Saturday. More traffic disruptions were expected Sunday.

Heavy snowfall was mainly seen in areas facing the Sea of Japan, registering record highs in some parts.

The city of Toyama received a record 69 cm of snow in the 24 hours through 10 p.m. Friday. Snow also accumulated in the Kyushu region in the country’s southwest.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday, the weather agency expects up to 80 cm of snow in parts of the Hokuriku region, 50 cm in the Tohoku region and 40 cm in the Tokai and Kansai regions.

An 81-year-old man was found dead in Toyama. He had told his family on Friday he would go outside to clear snow in front of the house.

In Obihiro, Hokkaido, a 78-year-old man was found collapsed under the roof of his house on Saturday and was later confirmed dead at a hospital. Police believe the man fell from the roof while clearing snow as a shovel was found near him and some snow was seen removed from the roof.

