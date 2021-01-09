Tokyo reported 2,268 COVID-19 cases Saturday, a record for a Saturday and the third-straight day over 2,000.

The figure came two days after a record high 2,447 infections were reported in the capital.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the city based on the metropolitan government's standards remained static, at a record 129, as hospitals continue to face the prospect of being overwhelmed amid the surge in cases.

Of the people newly found with the virus in Tokyo, 654 are in their 20s, 437 in their 30s, 337 in their 40s and 302 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over, who are at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 266.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 73,450, according to the metropolitan government.

The spike in new cases comes after 13,683 coronavirus tests were administered on Wednesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 7,884 new COVID-19 cases, marking a record high for the fourth straight day.

New cases hit a high in three prefectures neighboring Tokyo, with 838 reported in Kanagawa, 496 in Saitama and 455 in Chiba. Amid the surge, the central government on Friday put the four prefectures under a fresh state of emergency, which is slated to run until Feb. 7. The four prefectures accounted for more than half of the new cases found across the country on Friday.

The country confirmed a record 78 new deaths linked to COVID-19 Friday, including 19 in Osaka Prefecture and 10 in Hokkaido. Across the nation, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms grew by 30 from Thursday to a record 826 as of Friday.

Record daily infection cases were reported in another 14 prefectures, including Osaka, at 655, Hyogo, at 297, and Kyoto, at 147.

The three Kansai prefectures on Saturday formally asked the central government to extend the state of emergency to cover them as well. The other prefectures reporting a new daily high were Tochigi, at 150, Ibaraki, at 127, Kumamoto, at 101, Gunma, at 100, Shizuoka, at 92, Nara, at 56, Mie, at 42, Ehime, at 38, Yamanashi, at 36, Kagawa, at 34, and Saga, at 24.

Aichi Prefecture, which is also considering requesting that it be included in the state of emergency, reported 405 new cases, its second-highest level, after a record 431 infections on Thursday.

