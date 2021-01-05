Tokyo confirmed 1,278 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the second highest daily tally on record after reporting 1,337 cases on Dec. 31.

The figure is also the highest for a Tuesday, after 856 cases were recorded on Dec. 29.

The news comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would make a decision on Thursday about declaring a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures amid surge in infections.

The number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo’s standards rose to 111 on Tuesday, up by three from the previous day and the most on record for the capital.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 4,985 tests were conducted on Saturday, the metropolitan government said in a statement. The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 64,752.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 356, followed by 256 for people in their 30s and 205 among those in their 40s. The number of cases among people aged 65 or older came to 158.

On Monday, 3,324 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, with the daily count standing above 3,000 for the seventh straight day.

Cluster infections were confirmed at a high school run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, with a total of 45 students and staff members found positive for the virus.

