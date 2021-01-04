Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government is considering a fresh state of emergency declaration in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures as coronavirus cases continue to climb, straining the country's medical system.

Media reports said a declaration could come as early as this week.

Japan saw a record 4,520 new cases on Dec. 31 in a fresh wave of infections, prompting the Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures to seek an emergency declaration from the central government. The region accounted for more than half of the nationwide cases on Sunday.

Suga has resisted those calls, mindful of the potential damage to the economy.

As an interim measure, restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area are being asked to close at 8 p.m. — earlier than the previous 10 p.m. request — while businesses that serve alcohol should close at 7 p.m.

"Even during the three days of the New Year's holiday, cases didn't go down in the greater Tokyo area," Suga said at a news conference to mark the start of 2021. "We felt that a stronger message was needed."

He noted that shortening business hours for restaurants had helped stem the rise of infections in some regions, including Osaka Prefecture and Hokkaido.

Suga also said the government will seek to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 in late February, earlier than its previous timeline for front-line health care workers to start receiving inoculations in mid-March.

The prime minister also said that a bill to revise the special measures law for tackling the pandemic will be submitted to an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, when it is convened on Jan. 18.

If declared, it would be the second time parts of Japan have entered a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The first lasted for more than a month last spring, when schools and nonessential businesses were asked to close.

Japan has relied on voluntary closures and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the world. Although the case numbers in Japan pale in comparison to many parts of Europe and the Americas, Suga has the challenge of hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this summer after the pandemic caused the games' first-ever delay in 2020.

Japan last month said it would temporarily ban nonresident foreign nationals from entering the country after the detection of the new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Suga had discussed with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, health minister Norihisa Tamura, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba on Sunday afternoon how the government should respond to the request from the governors.

With the new coronavirus spreading relentlessly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the governors, in a meeting with Nishimura on Saturday, requested the central government to once again declare a state of emergency based on the country's special measures law for tackling the pandemic. The move will give prefectural authorities the power to take stronger measures to curb the viral outbreak.

Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus responses, had indicated a plan to carefully consider the request.

In an example of the government's cautious stance, Suga stressed during a Dec. 25 news conference that people can change their behavior without an emergency declaration.

Suga's apparent rethink has come as his support rate continues to dwindle at a startling pace in his first 100 days in office, with his Cabinet's approval rating plummeting by 20 points in one poll, largely reflecting disappointment with his coronavirus response. Some critics say the Suga government's virus response has heavily prioritized the economy rather than public health.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)





