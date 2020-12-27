Monday
- Most Japanese companies, government offices to have final working day of year.
- Temporary halt on government’s Go To Travel domestic tourism subsidies to be in place through Jan. 11. The measure aimed at curbing the further spread of the novel coronavirus by not encouraging travel during the normally busy year-end and New Year’s period comes as the nation’s daily count of infection cases continues to rise since the fall, topping 3,800 for the first time on Friday.
- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Dec. 17-18 Policy Board meeting.
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for November.
Tuesday
- Princess Kako, niece of Emperor Naruhito and younger daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, to turn 26.
Wednesday
- Tokyo Stock Exchange to have final trading session of 2020. The Nikkei average has risen 12.7% from the start of the year to 26,656.61 points as of Friday, recovering from a steep decline to as low as 16,358.19 in March as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic took its toll.
Thursday
- NHK’s Kohaku New Year’s Eve music special to be held without an audience for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Arashi to livestream concert on New Year’s Eve ahead of their planned suspension of activities.
Friday
- New Year’s Day.
- Japan-U.K. free trade agreement to take effect. The deal will ensure continuity in bilateral business operations after London breaks fully free of the European Union the same day.
- Government to expand subsidy program for infertility treatment. The new program doubles the amount of subsidy to ¥300,000 per additional treatment of up to five times after the first. It also abolishes an annual household income cap of ¥7.3 million.
- Revised copyright law to be enforced to ban downloading of pirated comics and other content posted online without permission.
