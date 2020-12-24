Prosecutors said Thursday they have decided not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over allegations his camp illegally paid millions of yen for dinner receptions held for supporters.

As for Abe’s state-paid secretary Hiroyuki Haikawa, the prosecutors are seeking a fine through a summary indictment for failing to keep records of incomes and expenditures related to the dinner functions as required by law.

A summary indictment is a simplified proceeding that skips court examination and applies to less serious offenses and can result in fines of ¥1 million or less.

Tokyo prosecutors questioned Abe on a voluntary basis earlier in the week after a group managing his political funds was suspected of having spent more than ¥9 million to partially cover the costs of the receptions between 2015 and 2019, while failing to keep related records.

The prosecutors decided not to indict the former prime minister based on claims that he was not aware his office covered a shortfall in costs for the events held at luxury Tokyo hotels, sources said.

The Liberal Democratic Party is considering having Abe appear at open sessions of the steering committees of both houses of the Diet or their board meetings on Friday to explain the allegations, according to party sources.

Abe, who became the country’s longest-serving prime minister before stepping down in September due to health reasons, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since the scandal came to light in November last year.