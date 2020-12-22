Tokyo has confirmed 563 new COVID-19 cases, a record high for a Tuesday, as a new wave of the deadly virus continues to spread across the country.

The figure in Tokyo bested the previous high for a Tuesday, 460, set on Dec. 15.

Of Tuesday’s total in the capital, people 65 or older numbered 65, while the number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo’s standards came to 64, up one from the previous day. Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 4,913 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 133, followed by 120 for people in their 30s and 96 among people in their 40s. The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 52,382.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the need to declare another national state of emergency, even as the latest surge of coronavirus cases sent cumulative infections in Japan to over 200,000 and health experts warned that the medical system is becoming strained.

Speaking in a prerecorded TV interview on Monday night, Suga said the government may instead ask restaurants and bars to further shorten business hours in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also Monday, the government’s coronavirus point man indicated it will consider a law revision to strengthen prefectural governors’ authority in the fight the pandemic.

At a news conference Monday night, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura pointed to the need to allow prefectural governors to take strong measures even before a state of emergency over the epidemic is declared.

“We aim to enable compulsory measures, if necessary,” Nishimura said, adding that the government is looking to submit a bill to revise the special law for the epidemic fight during an ordinary Diet session starting in January.

The news conference was also attended by Shigeru Omi, chair of a government panel on the pandemic, who expressed a strong sense of crisis over the ongoing spread of infections in the Tokyo area.

Omi pointed out that slowing infections in the metropolitan area is key to containing the spread elsewhere in the country. He called on people again to follow infection prevention measures, such as avoiding eating and drinking in large groups.

On Monday, the cumulative number of infections nationwide exceeded the 200,000 mark. Nationwide, 1,808 new cases were confirmed, while the virus-linked death toll rose by 48 to 2,978. The new fatalities included 11 in Osaka Prefecture, eight in Hokkaido and six in Hyogo Prefecture.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, meanwhile, rose by 10 to 603, the health ministry said Monday.

After the country’s first case was confirmed on Jan. 16., it took seven months for the tally to top 50,000, on Aug. 10, and 80 more days to surpass 100,000, on Oct. 29. After the pace of infections started to accelerate further in November, the tally rose by 50,000 in 33 days to hit 150,000 on Dec. 1, and climbed by another 50,000 in about three weeks.

