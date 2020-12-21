Former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa said Monday he will step down as a lawmaker in the wake of an alleged receipt of cash totaling ¥5 million ($48,000) from an egg production company in western Japan.

The resignation of Yoshikawa, a House of Representatives member from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, would deal a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government, whose support ratings have been plunging over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old politician said through his office that he has been hospitalized and cited health reasons for his resignation.

Yoshikawa is suspected of receiving cash on three occasions from a former representative of Akita Foods Co. in Hiroshima Prefecture when he was minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries between October 2018 and September 2019, according to sources close to the matter.

The former representative, whose name has not yet been revealed, has admitted to people around him that he offered cash to Yoshikawa to seek favors for the egg farming industry, they said.

Tokyo prosecutors are believed to be looking into the case as alleged bribes because the money had not been included in Yoshikawa’s political funds reports.