Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he does not plan to dissolve the House of Representatives for a general election until Japan brings the outbreak of the novel coronavirus under control.

“We should not do it unless we can completely prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Suga said in a recorded TV appearance as infections continued to rise across the country heading into the year-end holidays.

The prime minister’s window of opportunity to call a snap election is gradually narrowing as his term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends September next year. Lower house members’ current four-year term ends the following month.

Public support for Suga, who enjoyed a wave of popularity after taking office in September, has plummeted amid widespread dissatisfaction with his COVID-19 response. A Kyodo News poll conducted earlier this month showed his approval rating for his Cabinet fell to 50.3% from 63.0% in November.

Suga said during an interview on Tokyo Broadcasting System Television’s “News 23” program that the government must successfully curb the spread of the coronavirus to win back public support.

“I will lead the efforts with the intention of doing everything in my power,” he said.