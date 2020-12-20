Monday
- Cabinet to approve drafts of initial budget for fiscal 2021. The initial budget for the year starting in April will total around ¥106.61 trillion, a record high for the ninth straight year, as the Cabinet plans to add ¥5 trillion to reserve funds for future response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday
- The Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on actor Yusuke Iseya. Indicted for alleged cannabis possession, Iseya has admitted to the charge.
Wednesday
- Japan to release various diplomatic records.
- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Oct. 28-29 Policy Board meeting.
- Former Emperor Akihito to turn 87.
Thursday
- Japan Sumo Association to release makuuchi division rankings for New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Friday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for November. The jobless rate worsened to 3.1% in October, its highest level in over three years, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the labor market.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job openings to job-seekers for November. The availability of jobs improved 0.01 point to 1.04 in October from the previous month, marking the first improvement since April 2019. The ratio means there were 104 job openings for every 100 job-seekers.
- Wireless communication carrier NTT Docomo Inc. to delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange, as it is to become a fully owned unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. The carrier is expected to become a fully owned unit of NTT on Dec. 29 through a ¥4.25 trillion tender offer, the largest-ever in Japan.
- National figure skating championships to be held at Nagano’s Big Hat arena through Sunday.
Saturday
- National judo championships to be held at Kodokan in Tokyo.
Sunday
- Arima Kinen horse race to be held at Nakayama Racecourse in Chiba Prefecture.
