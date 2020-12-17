Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the governors of three neighboring prefectures have asked the central government and railroad companies not to run trains all night on New Year’s Eve, Koike said Wednesday.

The six companies included East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and Tokyo Metro Co.

Koike expressed concern about a possible surge in infections if many people make New Year’s shrine visits or attend countdown events as in normal years.

“This time, efforts to avoid congestion are necessary, such as delaying or advancing shrine visits,” Koike told reporters.

At a Tokyo metropolitan assembly meeting Wednesday, Koike said the metropolitan government will urge related organizations to stop lighting events, in a bid to boost the effects of infection prevention measures.