Tokyo confirmed 460 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with the number of serious cases jumping by five from the previous day to 78.

The total number of serious cases in the capital is the highest level since early May and came three days after Tokyo marked a record high daily figure of 621 cases.

Tuesday’s figures were based on 4,482 tests, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 125, followed by those in their 30s at 91 and those in their 40s at 71. Infections among those 65 or older amounted to 72 cases.

Tuesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 47,990.

On Monday, Japan reported 1,678 new infections, falling below 2,000 for the first time in seven days. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at a record 588, according to the health ministry.

The nationwide death toll linked to the virus stood at 2,662, up by 47, as of Monday, with Hokkaido and Osaka prefectures reporting 15 and 14 deaths, respectively.

