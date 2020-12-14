The kanji character “mitsu,” as used in “3 mitsu” or the “3Cs” — confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings — which health experts say should be avoided amid the coronavirus pandemic, was chosen as kanji of the year, the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation announced Monday.

The character garnered 28,401 votes, or 13.65%, out of the 208,025 cast in a poll, the foundation said.

“Mitsu,” on its own, means “crowded” or “close.” This word was often used as a way to raise public awareness about social distancing, with experts and government officials calling on the public to avoid the crowded settings.

Revealing the choice Monday, a priest of Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto used a massive brush to write the kanji in traditional Japanese calligraphic style on a large piece of washi paper.

