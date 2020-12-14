Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will chair a coronavirus meeting Monday evening and could further restrict a travel subsidy program in an effort to contain mounting infections, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pandemic.

Suga may temporarily halt the Go To Travel campaign, aimed at boosting the economy, to the capital Tokyo and the city of Nagoya, the large industrial hub in Aichi Prefecture, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the government’s top spokesperson, told a news conference earlier in the day that the task force will discuss measures based on proposals made by a panel of experts on coronavirus countermeasures.

“We’ve been making adjustments and having consultations with prefectural governors intermittently,” Kato said.

On Friday, the panel of experts proposed that the government should take additional measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, such as suspending its Go To Travel campaign, in areas where infection cases remain high unless the situation improves.

Local media on Sunday flagged cuts to the travel campaign, while Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura on Saturday said he had asked the government to extend the suspension of the tourism program imposed on the Osaka area.

While Japan has not seen the kind of massive outbreaks that have hit the United States and parts of Europe, infections have worsened as winter has set in, particularly in regions such as the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka.

The country saw more than 3,000 new infections for the first time in one day on Saturday and Tokyo confirmed a record 621 new cases.

Despite concerns by experts that a travel campaign aimed at boosting the economy may in fact help spread the virus, Suga has insisted an immediate halt to the entire travel campaign is not under consideration. The government has paused the campaign only in two hardest-hit areas.

“If economy is destroyed, then it can become a serious trouble,” Suga said during an online town hall Friday.

Over the weekend, polls found public support for the prime minister has eroded over his handling of the pandemic. A Mainichi newspaper poll on Saturday had his approval rating down to 40%, a 17% point fall from last month.

Only three months in office after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, abruptly resigned due to ill health, Suga has also come under pressure because of other controversies, including his rejection of scholars on a science advisory panel.

