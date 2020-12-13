Monday
- Bank of Japan to release December tankan business sentiment survey. Economists estimate the diffusion index showing confidence among major manufacturers will improve for a second straight quarter to minus 14, after falling to an 11-year low of minus 34 in the June survey due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Chief Buddhist priest of Kyoto’s Kiyomizu Temple to pick kanji Chinese character best symbolizing this year’s social mood in Japan in annual event. Last year, the temple chose the kanji “rei” meaning “order” from the new imperial era Reiwa following its commencement in May along with the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.
- U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Committee to hold online meeting until Saturday to discuss whether to list Japanese architectural techniques and other proposed items as intangible heritage. A UNESCO advisory panel has recommended that the traditional Japanese architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures be registered on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list. It covers techniques in 17 areas essential for repairing and restoring shrines, temples and old houses, which are traditionally made of wood.
Tuesday
- Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Takahiro Shiraishi, indicted over 2017 serial murder of nine people who had posted suicidal thoughts on social media. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for the accused, indicted for taking the lives of a man and eight women at his home in Zama near Tokyo over a two-month period.
- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Akihito Awaji, supporter of lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, and company executive Fumihiko Sato, over allegations of offering witnesses money to give false court testimony in connection with a casino graft scandal. The two men have admitted to offering ¥30 million ($288,000) to a former adviser to a Chinese company in exchange for false testimony in a court case involving the former ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who has been indicted for taking bribes from the firm.
Wednesday
- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for November.
- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign visitors who arrived in Japan in November.
Thursday
- Bank of Japan to hold meeting of its decision-making Policy Board until Friday.
Friday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for November.
- Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.
Saturday
- Asian Champions League final to be played in Qatar.
