Seoul – South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the country’s first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 928 were locally transmitted, which bring the total tally to 41,736 infections, with 578 deaths.
