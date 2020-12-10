Tokyo confirmed 602 new cases of COVID-19 to hit another daily high on Thursday as the nation grapples with record-breaking case numbers in recent days.

The previous record of 584 cases was reported on Saturday.

The number of serious cases on Thursday came to 59, the same as the day before. The latest figure was based on 9,613 tests conducted.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 135, followed by those in their 30s at 137 and those in their 40s at 111. Infections among those 65 or older came to 77, down from 103 the previous day. Thursday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total to 45,529 cases.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 2,810 daily coronavirus cases as well as 555 people with severe symptoms, both record highs, as the country continued to grapple with a spike in infections.

Record figures were also confirmed in six prefectures, including Aichi, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Kagoshima.

The capital, Osaka and Hokkaido have experienced a spike in cases since November.

In order to contain the recent resurgence of infections, medical experts have reiterated that the public should reconsider any travel plans ahead of the New Year’s holiday period.

“When it comes to countermeasures against infection, it is important not to spread the virus to others. I would like people planning to travel to think once again whether they need to take trips now,” said Toshio Nakagawa, the head of the Japan Medical Association.

