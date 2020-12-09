Japan shattered the nationwide record for COVID-19 cases in a day on Wednesday, registering 2,746 cases of the deadly virus as of 6 p.m., public broadcaster NHK reported.

The day saw a spate of records in several prefectures, including 245 cases in Aichi, 75 in Kyoto, 72 in Hiroshima, 49 in Gunma and 21 in Oita, and comes amid a recent surge in infections that have prompted concern among regional governments and health authorities.

Tokyo, meanwhile, reported 572 new cases — the second highest daily total ever — while the number of serious cases dipped by one from a day earlier to 59.

The news came a day after the nationwide death toll hit a single-day record of 47 and as serious cases also hit an all-time daily high of 536, according to the health ministry.

The capital’s daily figure on Wednesday, which was just shy of the record 584 cases recorded last Saturday, was based on 1,428 tests, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 130, followed by those in their 30s at 116 and those in their 40s at 80. Infections among those 65 or older more than doubled from the previous day, to 103. Wednesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of novel coronavirus infections to 44,927.

