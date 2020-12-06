As the third wave of the coronavirus continues and amid a scandal over parties held by his predecessor, the approval rate for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet fell sharply to 50.3% from last month’s 63.0%, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The disapproval rate rose to 32.8% from 19.2%.

The results come as the government has been struggling to respond to a resurgence of coronavirus infections, which has complicated the efforts to bring the economy back on track as well as plans to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next summer.

The government is trying to revive the economy by supporting the pandemic-hit tourism industry with its Go To Travel subsidy campaign, but 48.1% said it should suspend the campaign due to fears that encouraging people to travel around the country is worsening the spread of infections.

As many as 76.2% said the government should prioritize responding to the recent surge in coronavirus infections over boosting the economy.

Meanwhile, more than 60% called for revising the plan for the Olympics and Paralympics, including 32.2% demanding that the events be put off again and 29.0% saying they should be canceled.

The survey also found that 77.4% are discontent with the account from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the allegation that his office had illegally paid for dinner parties with political funds, a scandal that has also engulfed Suga, who was one of his closest aides until Abe stepped down in September for health reasons.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)