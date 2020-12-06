Tokyo confirmed 327 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, a day after marking a single-day record 584 infections.

In the capital, the number of severe COVID-19 infections fell by one from the previous day to 54.

Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 7,399 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 86, followed by those in their 40s at 69 and those in their 30s at 64. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 44.

Sunday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 43,704.

On Saturday, the nationwide total of new infections came to 2,508, topping 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day. This included 399 new infections in Osaka Prefecture, its fifth straight day reporting at least 300, while Aichi Prefecture recorded 219. Other large case counts on Friday were reported in the prefectures of Kanagawa (192), Hokkaido (183), Saitama (168), Hyogo (151) and Chiba (74).

The cumulative virus-related death toll increased by 22 to 2,341. According to the health ministry, a record 520 people had serious COVID-19 symptoms in the country as of Saturday, up by 15 from a day earlier.

