Japan marked 45 new deaths linked to the new coronavirus on Friday, renewing a daily record, as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country rose by eight from the previous day to 505, exceeding 500 for the first time, according to the health ministry.

The county’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections came to 2,442, topping 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Of the new deaths, 13 were reported in Hokkaido, eight in Tokyo, five in Saitama and Osaka prefectures, four in Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures, and three in Okinawa prefecture.

In Tokyo, 449 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, with the daily total falling below 500 for the first time in three days, while 394 new cases were recorded in Osaka.

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases hit a record high in Ibaraki Prefecure, at 85, and Hiroshima and Kochi prefectures, at 48 and 16, respectively. Oita Prefecture, meanwhile, confirmed 18 new cases, tying its record high.

In Hokkaido, 212 new cases were confirmed. At Asahikawa Kosei General Hospital, 201 people had tested positive by Friday, apparently becoming the second-largest hospital infection cluster so far in Japan, after the 214 infections found at Eiju General Hospital in Tokyo.

In Ibaraki, 58 residents at a facility for the disabled tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases there to 61.

In Mie Prefecture, a total of eight workers were confirmed to have the coronavirus at the prefectural government office.

