The Osaka Prefectural Government on Thursday signaled a “red light” over the local COVID-19 situation and asked residents to avoid going out for nonessential reasons from Friday through Dec. 15.

The red light signifies an emergency under the prefecture’s own standards on assessing the pandemic situation. The prefecture’s landmark Tsutenkaku Tower and Tower of the Sun, located in the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, were lit up in red on the day.

The move followed a surge in the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the prefecture. The occupancy rate for hospital beds for severely ill patients in Osaka stood at 66% on Thursday.

The supply-demand balance for medical services in the prefecture is “becoming very tight,” Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a meeting of the prefecture’s coronavirus response headquarters. “After signaling the red light, we’ll take measures to protect people’s lives,” he said.

Osaka Prefecture introduced its own epidemic-assessing standards in May and issued a “yellow light” alert on July 12.

In line with the shift to the red light alert, the existing request for bars in some areas in Osaka to shorten opening hours will be sustained through Dec. 15, against the initially planned end on Dec. 11.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

